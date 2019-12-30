Sentenced
- Justin J. Holland, 26, Wadena, felony fifth degree controlled substance, sentenced to inpatient treatment, $1,590 in fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 13 months, local confinement 226 days; gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI; felony third degree controlled substance possession.
- James, A. Eckman, 73, Sebeka, misdemeanor over the limit big game, $390 fees.
- Jody L. Eller, 44, Wadena, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, $390 fees, 90 days local confinement for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
- Cassy J. Grunwald, 25, Wadena, disorderly conduct, $215 fees, 90 days local confinement for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Traffic
- Orland K. Lien, 24, Wadena, driving after revocation, $290 fees; possession/sale small amount of marijuana, $50 fees.
- Laurie A. Felix, 47, Hewitt, gross misdemeanor DWI, 241 days local confinement with 124 days served, $50 fee; felony fifth degree drug possession, 19 month stay at MN Correctional Facility for five years.
- Skylar M. Schey, 22, Staples, misdemeanor school bus stop arm violation, $590 fees, 90 days local confinement for one year.
- John T. Bodine, 31, New York Mills, felony first degree DWI - three or more qualified prior impaired driving incidents, $4,290 fees, 42 month stay for seven years at MN Correctional Facility, 180 days local confinement with nine days served, adult supervised probation seven years.
Dismissed
- Justin J. Holland, 26, Wadena, gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana possession, speeding.
- Craig S. Wicht, 55, Waite Park, misdemeanor trespass.
- Adam J. Sanders, 31, Wadena, DWI, any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana.
- John T. Bodine, 31, New York Mills, felony first degree DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia.