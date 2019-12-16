Wadena County Sheriff

Dec. 19

Report of a vehicle in the north bound lane. Female party was in the truck with vehicle in drive and no brake applied. Female was sweating profusely and confused. Ambulance and Verndale First Responders arrived and transported her to Lakewood.

Report of a vehicle driving on a snowmobile trail leaving ruts.

Dec. 20

Male party started hitting himself while having an argument with his parent. Male left on foot when parent pulled over in front of the Wadena County Sheriff's Office. Officers located male.

Vehicle was stopped for a tail light out. Smell of marijuana was emitting from vehicle. One "hitter" was located in vehicle. Driver was warned for both violations. Marijuana was destroyed along with paraphernalia.

Officers assisted in a vehicle rollover. Two minors were issued citations for minor consumption.

Dec. 21

Caller reported cows not being fed. Witness said dead animals have been seen in pens. Officer reported that cows have food, water and shelter. Cows appeared to be well fed. One dead cow was present. Owner's tractor was broken down and unable to remove the animal at that time.

Report of a deceased person at 8:14 p.m. After further investigation nothing suspicious was found.

Dec. 22

Caller's ex girlfriend smashed his vehicle and punched him. Female party was arrested and transported to Wadena County Jail.

Dec. 25

Report of one person trapped in a vehicle in ditch. Deputy assisted with traffic control for two vehicle accident.



