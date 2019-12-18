The Wadena Police Department took the following actions from Dec. 16 - Dec. 22:

Monday, Dec. 16

  • Phillip Dean Litz (57) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
  • Mindy Beth Torgusson (47) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • Dylan Kent Johnson (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jason Lee Donarski (42) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Donarski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Michael Zane Hawman (53) of Minneapolis, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
  • Preston Scott Gums (19) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.
  • Charity Ann Johnson (43) of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of insurance-owner.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Ella Paqusal Zackowski (48) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 195 calls for service the past two weeks.