The Wadena Police Department took the following actions from Dec. 16 - Dec. 22:
Monday, Dec. 16
- Phillip Dean Litz (57) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
- Mindy Beth Torgusson (47) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Dec. 19
- Dylan Kent Johnson (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason Lee Donarski (42) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Donarski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Friday, Dec. 20
- Michael Zane Hawman (53) of Minneapolis, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
- Preston Scott Gums (19) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.
- Charity Ann Johnson (43) of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of insurance-owner.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Ella Paqusal Zackowski (48) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
The Wadena Police Department answered 195 calls for service the past two weeks.