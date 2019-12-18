The Wadena Police Department took the following actions from Dec. 16 - Dec. 22:

Monday, Dec. 16

Phillip Dean Litz (57) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Mindy Beth Torgusson (47) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Dylan Kent Johnson (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Lee Donarski (42) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Donarski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Dec. 20

Michael Zane Hawman (53) of Minneapolis, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Preston Scott Gums (19) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.

Charity Ann Johnson (43) of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of insurance-owner.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Ella Paqusal Zackowski (48) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 195 calls for service the past two weeks.