Wadena County Sheriff
Dec. 13
- Reporting party notified the dispatch that a scammer called telling them they won a car. Caller did not give any personal information. Scammer reportedly had a Jamaican phone number. Officer called scammer back and told them to stop scamming people.
- Caller reported two people in the ditch, possibly intoxicated. Officer made contact with males. No injuries but an arrest was made.
- Caller stated someone advertised hay for sale on Craigslist with his name and phone number. He wanted the incident documented due to a prior dispute.
Dec. 16
- Report of an individual throwing objects off the Staples overpass. Juvenile male was located and stated he didn't throw anything off the overpass.
- Caller wanted to make a complaint from a 2014 incident. Made threatening comments and complained about the county. Male party called numerous time. A citation was to be mailed for harassing communications.
Wadena Police
Dec. 14
Caller reported about six months ago he was involved in a scam. He had sent money, but he continues to get emails, text and calls regarding a sweepstakes he won.
Dec. 15
Caller stated the Post Office mail box in the alley is running over with mail. The caller was concerned about someone taking the mail. Postmaster responded to the scene and cleared the mail out.
Dec. 17
- Two vehicle accident occurred at 12:43 p.m. next to Holiday Gas Station when a driver pulled out of the east side to head north on US Hwy 71. The driver struck another driver headed south on Hwy 71. No injuries were reported but both vehicles sustained damage.
- Catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle on Jefferson Street N.
- Officers utilized an AED on a male that was not breathing and had no pulse. Male was transported to Tr-County Hospital at about 4:15 p.m.
- Reporting party stated her step mother stole her deceased father's items from her house.