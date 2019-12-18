Wadena County Sheriff

Dec. 13

Reporting party notified the dispatch that a scammer called telling them they won a car. Caller did not give any personal information. Scammer reportedly had a Jamaican phone number. Officer called scammer back and told them to stop scamming people.

Caller reported two people in the ditch, possibly intoxicated. Officer made contact with males. No injuries but an arrest was made.

Caller stated someone advertised hay for sale on Craigslist with his name and phone number. He wanted the incident documented due to a prior dispute.

Dec. 16

Report of an individual throwing objects off the Staples overpass. Juvenile male was located and stated he didn't throw anything off the overpass.

Caller wanted to make a complaint from a 2014 incident. Made threatening comments and complained about the county. Male party called numerous time. A citation was to be mailed for harassing communications.

Wadena Police

Dec. 14

Caller reported about six months ago he was involved in a scam. He had sent money, but he continues to get emails, text and calls regarding a sweepstakes he won.

Dec. 15

Caller stated the Post Office mail box in the alley is running over with mail. The caller was concerned about someone taking the mail. Postmaster responded to the scene and cleared the mail out.

Dec. 17