Sentenced
Corey G. WIlliams, 39, Wadena, misdemeanor disorderly conduct-brawling, $390 fees, 10 days local confinement, one year supervised probation.
Kimberly J. Mckee, 60, Menahga, operate motor vehicle within two hours of .08 alcohol concentration, $540 fees, supervised probation for two years and 90 days local confinement for two years.
James A. Bettin, 38, Menahga, DWI, $215 fees, stay 88 days local confinement.
Jerome J. Jangula, 62, Park Rapids, third degree damage to property, $1,349.88 fees.
Erica G. Spicer, 18, Wadena, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dismissed
Kimberly J. Mckee, 60, Menahga, fourth degree DWI; misdemeanor DWI.