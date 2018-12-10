Wadena County Sheriff

Nov. 28

While away on holiday, a driver drove through yard damaging property and hitting a power pole. Power company was called. Officer met with complainant, took photos and collected vehicle parts.

Dec. 1

Reporting party stated that a male party knocked on his door and came in without permission. Male told reporting party that he owns the property and the seller of the property is in for a lawsuit. Deputy spoke with the male and male was told not to go back to the property or he would be charged with trespassing. Party was told the persons would be talked to. He was also told it was a civil matter and would have to be taken up in court. Reporting party was not happy and swore at the deputy several times.

Dec. 4

Deputy assisting Wadena Police Department in finding a male walking with a knife near Comfort Care Cottage. Unable to locate around 7:15 a.m.

Pigs found out on the road. Caller stayed there until owners arrived and got them back into the barn.

Dec. 5

Reporting party called wondering if it was legal to shoot a dog that is on someone's property. Reporting party believes his dog was shot possibly while chasing deer. Dog owner brought the dog to the vet. Dog is alive and being taken care of by owner. No other action taken.

Dec. 6

Male party believes he had a package delivered and it was stolen. Item had a value of about $200. Caller was advised to speak with the Post Office about it.

Dec. 8

A tool was reported stolen from a garage and necklace gone from home. Multiple items were taken from garage and home.

Wadena Police Department

Anonymous caller states a driver was bragging about not having vehicle insurance. Driver was in a white-four-door car.

Nov. 30

Reporting party said apartment owner locked him out of his apartment because he didn't pay rent. He has the money is just waiting for the owner to fix the lock on the door.

Reporting party called about stolen packages. She said she had no proof of who stole her packages and most information was third party.

Reporting party states a male covered a key pad with Mountain Dew and it is now frozen. Male apparently did it because the keys were frozen at the car wash. The male got the wash and left.

Caller reported they received a counterfeit $100 bill. Bill was collected and security video was to be reviewed.

Dec. 3

Reporting party walked into the Wadena Police Department with someone on his phone. He spoke with an officer who advised him to hang up as it was a scam caller.

Reporting party found a grill and license plate at First Street SE and Dayton in a snow bank.

Reporting party believes someone stole his package off his front step. Caller received an alert on his phone that the package was delivered and his dogs started to bark. When he looked outside, he didn't see anyone and packages were gone.

Dec. 4

Report of theft of clothes from a dryer at Hockerts. Male suspect was identified on camera. Property was returned and male was issued citation for theft.

Report of a woman kicking her dogs. Dogs appeared fine.

Dec. 5

Report of male drunk and cooking. Reporting party was concerned he was going to burn the building down.

Report of a male being bit by a female at 11 a.m. across from the Elementary School.

Dec. 9

Report of a ordinance violation involving a deer hanging in the open. Male party was spoken to about the need to remove the deer. Male party said he did not have a garage which is why it is hanging in the open. He was processing one deer and planned to process the other soon. Male was advised of violations if the deer was left for too long.

Dec. 11

Caller reported three dogs were left outside with no shelter, blankets, food or water. Owner advised dogs are let out for bathroom breaks but never more than 10 minutes. Officer said he would monitor the situation.

Dec. 12

Report of a suspect entering a vehicle on Bryant Ave. SW. Incident is under investigation.



