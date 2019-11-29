Sentenced
Troy R. Bounds, 48, Verndale, misdemeanor DWI, 88 days local confinement for two years, two years unsupervised probation.
Tharen D. Grussing, 40, Park Rapids, gross misdemeanor uninsured vehicle, $690 fee, 351 days local confinement for two years.
Korisa R. Champagne, 26, Verndale, misdemeanor drug possession, $240 fees.
Bo D. Carlson, 38, Park Rapids, misdemeanor hunting deer - unlawful party hunting, $190 fees.
Trevor J. Krinkie, 28, Verndale, felony second degree drug sale 10 grams or more, $2,565 fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional facility 58 months for 25 years, supervised probation for 25 years.
Michaelene J. Norcross, 45, Ponsford, felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, commit to Shakopee Correctional Facility for 13 months, $215 fees.
Brandon D. Aanerud, 30, Motley, felony first degree occupied dwelling burglary, $5,818 fees, 23 months in St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
John T. Bodine, 31, New York Mills, first degree felony DWI, $4,290 fees, 42 months stay for seven years at St. Cloud Correctional Facility, 180 days local confinement, with nine days credit.
Continued
Tharen D. Grussing, 40, Park Rapids, felony fifth degree drug possession, $900 fee, five years supervised probation and 80 hours community service.
Dismissed
Zachary A. Billman, 29, Staples, felony domestic assault; threats of violence.
David A. Comeau, 55, Verndale, disorderly conduct- brawling.
Susan B. Comeau, 62, Verndale, disorderly conduct-brawling.
Troy R. Bounds, 48, Verndale, misdemeanor DWI.
Tharen D. Grussing, 40, Park Rapids, misdemeanor drug possession; driving after revocation; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon D. Aanerud, 30, Motley, felony third degree burglary, felony aid and abet third degree burglary, gross misdemeanor third degree criminal damage to property, gross misdemeanor third degree aid and abet criminal damage to property.
Kevin A. Young, 45, Staples, misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Tracy L. Young, 42, Staples, misdemeanor disorderly conduct.