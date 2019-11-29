Troy R. Bounds, 48, Verndale, misdemeanor DWI, 88 days local confinement for two years, two years unsupervised probation.

Tharen D. Grussing, 40, Park Rapids, gross misdemeanor uninsured vehicle, $690 fee, 351 days local confinement for two years.

Korisa R. Champagne, 26, Verndale, misdemeanor drug possession, $240 fees.

Bo D. Carlson, 38, Park Rapids, misdemeanor hunting deer - unlawful party hunting, $190 fees.

Trevor J. Krinkie, 28, Verndale, felony second degree drug sale 10 grams or more, $2,565 fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional facility 58 months for 25 years, supervised probation for 25 years.

Michaelene J. Norcross, 45, Ponsford, felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, commit to Shakopee Correctional Facility for 13 months, $215 fees.

Brandon D. Aanerud, 30, Motley, felony first degree occupied dwelling burglary, $5,818 fees, 23 months in St. Cloud Correctional Facility.