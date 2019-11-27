The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and the Wadena Police Department recently announced a community notification for a level three sex offender moving back into the community on Monday, Dec. 2.

Timothy George Bungert, 37, is listed as 247 pounds, 6 foot 1 inch tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is set to return to the 100 block of Bryant Ave, SE, Wadena. Bungert has a history of sexual conduct with unknown female teenagers. Conduct included sexually explicit conversations and attempting to arrange a meeting in person for sexual contact. Bungert gained access by meeting them online.

Bungert was last released in Wadena on May 16, 2019. He was soon arrested and incarcerated a month later at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, where he will remain until his release date.

Level three offenders can be searched by visiting the Minnesota Department of Corrections offender registry website.

The registry currently lists two level three offenders living in Wadena County, Christopher A. Sharp and Davis E. Whitaker.

Wadena Police Department may not direct where offenders do or don't reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school, according to a department news release.

"Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in our communities and law enforcement has the ability to register and track these offenders after their release from correctional facilities," according to a release from the police department.

Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 63 registered sex offenders in Wadena County. These offenders are required to maintain their registration with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their residency and personal data also remains on file with local law enforcement agencies for monitoring purposes. "Sheriff Michael Carr has maintained a stringent program of monitoring all registered sex offenders in Wadena County and checks to determine their current residency status. Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd has also been aggressive in prosecution of sex offenders failing to register change of address or living status with the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension as required by law," the news release said.

The purpose of the community notification is not to increase fear within the community, but to furnish information to enhance public safety and awareness. All level three sex offenders are considered public information and are posted on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website listing the names, addresses, and the number of offenders within each county in Minnesota. The Wadena Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office will have copies of the public information sheet for Level three offenders residing in the Wadena County area.

The Wadena Police Department is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. The Wadena Police Department may be reached at 218-631-7700. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, please call 911.