The Wadena Police Department took the following actions from Nov. 18 - Nov. 22:

Monday, Nov. 18

Dustin Lee Carver (24) of Wadena, was arrested on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant. Carver was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Ward Hamilton Blair (62) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Danielle Marie Sandberg (37) of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Sandberg was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Joseph Chris Bounds (38) of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Friday, Nov. 22

Marmaduke Lee Mounts (18) of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver’s license.

The Wadena Police Department answered 88 calls for service this past week.



