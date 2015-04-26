Wadena County Sheriff

Nov. 14

Caller reports a structure fire at a residence at 2:23 p.m. It was the third fire at this location. Staples and Motley Fire Departments were on scene.

Party reporting at 5:04 p.m. a male party was wandering around yelling with a small pistol. Officer arrived and discovered it was a flash light.

Nov. 15

Reporting party said at 3:45 p.m., they were choked by mother's boyfriend. No weapon involved. Cousin was pushed. Officer assisted with standby. Those involved were spoken to.

Nov. 16

Complainant reported a boat stolen. Boat was last seen July 2019. Party saw photos of the boat, advised that the separated wife and son have the boat. Party was advised it was a civil matter, and there was a current court case. Reporting party did not have the boat's registration, his wife did.

Nov. 17

Reporting party called at 3:31 p.m. saying she was on the phone with a friend who screamed to call the cops. Officers were looking for suspect and made an arrest for domestic, second-degree assault and terroristic threats.

Nov. 18

Report of a caller stating a neighbor was tracking a blood trail on his property without permission. Caller wanted to speak to an officer on the matter, did not want a confrontation with neighbor.

Reporting party noticed three horses in a pasture with no feed, unknown if any water. Deputy checked and horses had no food, no grass for grazing. Homeowner said she was getting hay the next day and that the water barrels were by the shed. Deputy stated horses were not skinny, other than one blind horse, which was on the thin side.







