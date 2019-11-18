The Wadena Police Department took the following actions from Oct. 25 - Nov. 16:

Friday, Oct. 25

Korissa Rashal Champagne, 26, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana. Champagne’s passenger, Zachary James Rumley (25) of Maple Grove, was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant. Rumley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Benjamin Kevin Kaiser, 32, of Verndale, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Kaiser was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Mindy Beth Torgusson (47) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Torgusson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Lexis Jordan Powers (27) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and fifth degree assault. Powers was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Kathy Ann Burcham (54) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Burcham was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Carla Sue Berndt (59) of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Margaret Christina Snook (22) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Snook was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Shane Gray Cecil (36) of Willmar, was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant. Cecil was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Nov. 8

Denise Lynn Lutze (37) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Justin Michael Rudd (35) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Charity Ann Johnson (43) of Wadena, was issued a citation for a school bus stop arm violation.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Susanna Mae Olson (57) of Wadena, was issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance, after she was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

John Patrick Lennon (33) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Lennon was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Jolene Rae Craig (42) of Detroit Lakes, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 324 calls for service the past three weeks.