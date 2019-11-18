The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a horse that was shot during the deer firearms season last week near Nimrod.

The sheriff's office received a phone call at 2:32 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, from a property owner who returned home to find the smaller colt shot in the abdomen and frozen on the ground.

The incident occurred northwest of Nimrod on the 32000 Block of 209th Avenue, according to a sheriff's office news release. A deputy responded to the location where they were met by the property owner and directed to the inside of the horse stables at the west side of the barn. The deputy then located the colt that was lying on its side with a visible bullet hole to its abdomen area. The property owner explained the horse was last checked on three days prior.

According to a call for service, the horse was brown in color.

The deputy searched for any nearby hunters in the area and attempted contact with neighboring landowners. There are no suspects at this time. This incident is under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to call 218-631-7600 or 911 in an emergency.