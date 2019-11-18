Sentenced
- Harold G. Hanson, 49, Park Rapids, felony second degree controlled substance crime, local confinement of 180 days with six days credit for time served, commit St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 58 months, stayed for 25 years, $1,590 fees. Two other counts were dismissed including fifth degree controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steven H. Hoie, 35, Bagley, felony receiving stolen property, $890 fees, local confinement 30 days with three days credit; open bottle, $200 fee, stay 60 days for one year; fifth degree drug possession, continued, $500 fees; possess pistol without permit, local confinement 335 days for two years, $500 fine; two other counts of possessing a pistol were dismissed; three counts of transporting firearms were dismissed; obstruct legal process $200, stay 60 days for one year.
- Scott B. Larson, 47, Wadena, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation, $990 fees, stay 320 days for two years with seven days credit; fourth degree DWI, stay 45 days for 2 years.
- Jesse J. West, 41, Menahga, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, $720 fees, stay 335 days local confinement for six years with six days credit.
Rochelle J. Zosel, 26, Wadena, Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death, $140 fees, stay 46 days for two years local confinement with 44 days credit fr time served. 80-CR-17-854.
Nola J. Schultz, 57, Verndale, misdemeanor DWI, $565 fees, stay 90 days for two years local confinement.
Eric R. Wirkkala, 42, Park Rapids, Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation, stay 288 days for two years local confinement with 77 days credit for time served, $673.57 in fees.
Continued
- Lachele M. Nordstrom, 27, Wadena, fourth degree assault on a peace officer, credit for 21 days served, three years supervised probation, $500 fees; fourth degree assault on a peace officer, sentenced to stay of 344 days for 21 day credit, fee totals of $490. Charge of obstructing the legal process was dismissed. 80-CR-19-251
- Paul A. Harne, 50, Wadena, felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, $900 fees.
Dismissed
- Sandra K. Black, 64, Wadena, misdemeanor domestic abuse, violate or for protection.
- Nickolas S. Swenson, Wadena, 35, misdemeanor disorderly conduct- brawling.
- Rochelle J. Zosel, 26, Wadena, felony threats of violence.
Nola J. Schultz, 57, Verndale, fourth degree DWI.