Wadena Police Department

Nov. 6

Caller reported at 12:59 p.m., a male party was seen laying on the sidewalk with feet into First Street SW near the courthouse. Officer was unable to locate anyone laying on the ground.

A caller reported a suspicious male at 6:39 p.m. by the Boondocks. Man was stumbling and talking to himself. Male party had a warrant out of another county.

Nov. 8

Caller noticed piles of nails behind her tires on Franklin Drive SW at 11:11 a.m.

Caller was upset there was a truck outside her residence at 5:29 p.m. intentionally shining lights into her windows. Truck operator said they were loading and had flashers on because of road traffic. Caller was told truck operator wasn't doing anything illegal. Caller was advised to close her blinds if it was bothering her.

Nov. 11

Caller reported seeing a sign that read "help me" in red with red hand prints on a window at 3:40 p.m. Officer checked and found it was a Halloween decoration.

Nov. 12

Officer assisted state patrol with a semi tractor trailer, which separated and the trailer was sitting in the lane of traffic, blocking traffic.

Nov. 13

Reporting party stated money and prescription drugs were stolen from his car about a half hour ago in a parking lot while he shopped near First Street NE.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 8

Report at 4:17 p.m. of a car flipped over into the creek. Car was unattended. Officer was informed driver called in to say he was OK and had no injuries. Driver left the scene, walking home, then continued on to work.

Reporting party advised at 9:51 a.m., he found a car-killed deer on his property. Party requested possession tag for just the head and antlers. He was advised that is not the purpose of a possession tag. Was advised to contact car-kill deer list for someone to come pick the deer up so the carcass isn't wasted.

Nov. 10

Outside area officer was assisting a hunter that wanted possession of a found deer. The deer was several days old and only had the head and spine left. A permit was issued for the head of the deer.

Nov. 11

Deputy reported a large buck struck the side of his squad car. Deputy was unable to locate deer and observed no damage to the vehicle.

Nov. 13

Caller reports at 2:32 p.m. she found her colt shot in her corral. Believes it was mistaken for a deer as the color and shot placement match. Deputy arrived but was unable to determine where the shot came from and exactly how horse was positioned at the time of the shot. No deer stands are visible from her yard.



