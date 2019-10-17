Wadena Police Department

Nov. 2

Assisted fire department at a garage fire at 2:13 p.m. in Deer Creek off Hwy 75.

Assisted with an ambulance run at 10:07 p.m.for a male party that attempted to commit suicide.

Nov. 3

Caller reported a very loud neighbor child at 8:56 a.m.. Child would not listen when talked to. Officer advised party to be quieter.

Nov. 4

Yellow tags were issued for eight vehicles parked on Bryant Ave and Jefferson Street between 2:37 a.m. and 3:10 a.m.

Nov. 5

Reporting party submitted a scam letter mailed to daughter regarding a notice for settlement for credit cards.

Wadena County Sheriff

Nov. 1

Caller wanted his mother checked on as she was not answering the phone. Female was fine, but would not answer the phone because of a scammer calling her. Officer called scammer back and told them to stop calling.

Nov. 2

Caller stated 16-year-old son punched father. Dispatch spoke with parents and child. All parties were calmed down. Parties separated for the night. Officer followed up to speak with the juvenile male.

Nov. 3

Caller states his son has anger issues and needs help but social service would not help because he does not have legal custody of son.

Reporting party called in about a theft from 10 years ago. Wanted to speak to a deputy at 8:06 p.m. Party was told it was a civil matter and that repeated calls to the dispatch was not appropriate.

Nov. 6

Party reported a strange vehicle went onto her property. Party confronted the female and told her to leave. She dropped a bottle of pills on her way out. Party handed in the pills to be disposed.







