Wadena Police

Oct. 18

Party reported theft of a bottle of liquor at 2:08 p.m. It was valued at $14.99. Suspect admitted to theft. Suspect was cited for minor consumption and theft.

Caller reported a stray cat bit her five times at 11:59 p.m. Officer told complainant she would need to catch the dark grey, short hair cat to have it tested. Officer drive area and was unable to locate the cat.

Oct. 20

Caller reported a 3-week-old baby was in a bar with intoxicated parents at 1:07 a.m.

Three females are walking down Deerwood Ave. at 5:37 p.m. pushing a shopping cart and trying to leave it places.

Wadena County Sheriff

Oct. 17

Male party called stating he wanted to talk to a deputy about his daughter at a male's house. He did not want his daughter at the male's home. Father would not give daughter's name. The daughter was located and father came to pick daughter up.

Oct. 19

Report at 12:18 p.m. of a small fire in a ditch spreading fast. Fire was extinguished.

Oct. 20

Caller reported at 10:15 a.m.. mailboxes were damaged during the night. Pumpkins were also smashed. Pictures were taken.







