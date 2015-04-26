A Level 3 Community Notification meeting that was scheduled to take place at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, was cancelled.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office reported that the offender, Lumasakila Izick Patterson, will no longer be moving to Wadena County due to a change in his release plan.

The decision to not make the move to Wadena County did not come from Hennepin County according to Jon Collins, Hennepin County Public Information Officer. Instead, the decision was made by the housing group, Residential Living Solutions.

Patterson was convicted of felony first degree sexual conduct in 2011 in Hennepin County.

Patterson was planning to move to the 15000 block of 129th Avenue, Wadena.



