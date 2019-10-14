Patterson was convicted of felony first degree sexual conduct in 2011 in Hennepin County.

Patterson will move to the 15000 block of 129th Avenue, Wadena. A Community Notification Meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Wadena County Courthouse Auditorium located at 415 South Jefferson Street, Wadena.. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office will be available to provide you with useful information on public safety.