The following crime reports were shared by the Wadena Police Department from Oct. 7 - 14:

Monday, Oct. 7

Susan Ann Pauly (60) of Wadena, was issued a citation for failing to stop for a school bus.

Curtis Jason Phipps (42) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Phipps was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jacob Allen Ray Berthiaume (20) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Berthiaume was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Jared Neil Dow (19) of Perham, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Dow was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Thomas Patrick Mount-Magnuson (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for damage to property.

Friday, Oct. 11

David Dean Lemke (58) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Troy Rodney Bounds (48) of Verndale, was arrested for 4th degree DWI. Bounds was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 97 calls for service this past week.