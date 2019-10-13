The following calls for service were made from Sept. 27 -Oct. 11:

Wadena Police

Sept. 27

Report of man sleeping in Tapley Park, 7:58 a.m. Party was homeless and waiting to close on a house. He was advised the park closes at 10 p.m. and he could not sleep there.

Report of a lock cutoff on a storage unit and unit emptied at 8:18 a.m. at County Road 100 and Hwy 71.

Report of a white/brown pit bull type dog attacking his dog while walking near 5th Street and Garfield Ave. SW. The attacking dog headed towards the cemetery.

Sept. 30

Male party called 911 requesting ambulance to pick up his medication. He became upset when the dispatcher told him that's not what the ambulance service is for.

Caller just purchased vehicle from Lunde Auto and his key would not unlock the door. Lunde Auto requested law enforcement open the door. Officer unlocked the door.

Oct. 2

Caller reported a loud bang under the building at 405 Ash Ave. NW. Since then, the water has been brownish in color. Officer called another party to see if this was caused by hydrant flushing.

Oct. 6

Caller reported a window with a hole broken through it. Officer arrived on scene and noticed a ruffed grouse laying on the ground near the window and broken glass.

Oct. 10

Caller reported a rental property with large piles of garbage on Second St. SW. Officer noted smell of raw garbage and made contact with tenant, who was advised to clean it up or be served an abate notice.

Wadena County Sheriff

Oct. 3

Caller reported at 9:37 p.m. someone tore up his yard and stole his dog. Officer responded, took photos.

Oct. 6

Report of a truck roll over at 5:03 p.m. Vehicle was in the ditch with nobody around. A light pole was down across County 26. Officer took photos and Sebeka Fire removed the pole. Unable to locate registered owner.

Oct. 8

Caller reported 16-year-old male will not get out of bed to go to school. Reporting party has been dealing with court/legal issues with his child. A social worker suggested contacting law enforcement.

Oct. 9

Report of a house fire. Staples and Motley fire departments paged to scene. Minor fire damage. Started due to faulty propane regulator.











