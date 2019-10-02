Wednesday, Sept. 2
Lachele Monique Nordstrom (27) of Wadena, was arrested on an Anoka County warrant. Nordstrom was also charged with possession of a 5th degree controlled substance. Nordstrom was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 26
- Jerry Franklin Karlson (44) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.
- Jericka Jean Lawrence (20) of Fort Ripley, was stopped and issued a citation for texting while driving.
- Jonathan Dennis Bromen (30) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.
- Corey Gene Williams (39) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
- Dakota James Christensen (22) of Browerville, was stopped and arrested for possession of 5th degree controlled substance. Christensen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Friday, Sept. 27
- Adam James Helget (33) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.
Saturday, Sept. 28
- Ryan Paul Petro (34) of Wadena, was arrested for obstructing legal process-force, disorderly conduct and violating his conditions of release. Petro was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Marshall Anthony Holmes (34) of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Holmes was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Andrew Donald Koch (29) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Sept. 29
- Andrew Donald Koch (29) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Koch was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Jacob Wayne Wood (24) of Deer Creek, was arrested for domestic assault. Wood was later transported to Douglas County.
- Alec Eugene Stoecker (24) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Stoecker was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Joseph Leonard Langner (35) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Justin Michael Rudd (35) of Wadena, was issued a citation for 4th degree damage to property and disorderly conduct.
- Chris Kenneth Larson (40) of Staples, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding and no proof of insurance.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Margaret Christina Snook (22) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Snook was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 3
- Angel Mae Prokosch (33) of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.
- Margaret Ann Nelson (43) of Brainerd, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.
- Tanya Marie White (30) of Wadena, was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor. White was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 4
Twila Jean Morris (38) of Cass Lake, was arrested on a Hubbard County warrant. Morris was also issued a citation for 5th degree assault.
The Wadena Police Department answered 201 calls for service the past two weeks.