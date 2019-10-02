Wednesday, Sept. 2

Lachele Monique Nordstrom (27) of Wadena, was arrested on an Anoka County warrant. Nordstrom was also charged with possession of a 5th degree controlled substance. Nordstrom was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Jerry Franklin Karlson (44) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

Jericka Jean Lawrence (20) of Fort Ripley, was stopped and issued a citation for texting while driving.

Jonathan Dennis Bromen (30) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

Corey Gene Williams (39) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Dakota James Christensen (22) of Browerville, was stopped and arrested for possession of 5th degree controlled substance. Christensen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Sept. 27

Adam James Helget (33) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Ryan Paul Petro (34) of Wadena, was arrested for obstructing legal process-force, disorderly conduct and violating his conditions of release. Petro was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Marshall Anthony Holmes (34) of Wadena, was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order. Holmes was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Andrew Donald Koch (29) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Andrew Donald Koch (29) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Koch was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jacob Wayne Wood (24) of Deer Creek, was arrested for domestic assault. Wood was later transported to Douglas County.

Alec Eugene Stoecker (24) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Stoecker was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Joseph Leonard Langner (35) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Justin Michael Rudd (35) of Wadena, was issued a citation for 4th degree damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Chris Kenneth Larson (40) of Staples, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding and no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Margaret Christina Snook (22) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Snook was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Angel Mae Prokosch (33) of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.

Margaret Ann Nelson (43) of Brainerd, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.

Tanya Marie White (30) of Wadena, was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor. White was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Oct. 4

Twila Jean Morris (38) of Cass Lake, was arrested on a Hubbard County warrant. Morris was also issued a citation for 5th degree assault.

The Wadena Police Department answered 201 calls for service the past two weeks.