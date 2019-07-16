Police Blotter - July 4 - 11
Wadena County Sheriff's office
July 4
• Male party took assortment of pills and keeps falling over. EMS responded.
• Vehicle was swerving and then driver threw beer can out the window. Vehicle continued on to a gas station.
July 5
Complainant stated someone put sugar in his tractor's gas tank.
July 9
Abandoned tent found in the park. The tent has been there for several days.
July 10
• Three cows loose on the road. Officer made contact with the owner.
• Kitten was discovered stuck in a vehicle.