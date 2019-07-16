Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police Blotter - July 4 - 11

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 4:22 p.m.

    Wadena County Sheriff's office

    July 4

    • Male party took assortment of pills and keeps falling over. EMS responded.

    • Vehicle was swerving and then driver threw beer can out the window. Vehicle continued on to a gas station.

    July 5

    Complainant stated someone put sugar in his tractor's gas tank.

    July 9

    Abandoned tent found in the park. The tent has been there for several days.

    July 10

    • Three cows loose on the road. Officer made contact with the owner.

    • Kitten was discovered stuck in a vehicle.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsWadena Police Blotter