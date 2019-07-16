Wadena Crime Report - July 15

Friday, July 12

Roddy Gary Burcham Jr (52) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Burcham was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, July 13

Michael Taylor Uhren (25) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and no proof of vehicle insurance. Uhren's passenger, Virgil James Rodriguez III (29) of Bertha, was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wadena Police Department answered 124 calls for service this past week.