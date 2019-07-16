Search
    Wadena Crime Report - July 15

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 5:15 p.m.

    Wednesday, July 10

    Clayton Charles Steele (29) of El Dorado, Ariz., was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    Friday, July 12

    Roddy Gary Burcham Jr (52) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Burcham was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Saturday, July 13

    Michael Taylor Uhren (25) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and no proof of vehicle insurance. Uhren's passenger, Virgil James Rodriguez III (29) of Bertha, was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 124 calls for service this past week.

