Wadena Crime Report - July 1-6
Monday, July 1
• Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (29) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Melissa Jean Shogren (38) of Wadena, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
Tuesday, July 2
Jennifer Lea Kack (41) of Wadena, was arrested for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct. Kack was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Wednesday, July 3
Amy Lynn Davidson (39) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
Friday, July 5
Richard Allan Bailey (40) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
Saturday, July 6
Chad Allan Mikiska (34) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Mikiska was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
The Wadena Police Department answered 119 calls for service this past week.