Wadena Crime Report - July 1-6

• Melissa Jean Shogren (38) of Wadena, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Tuesday, July 2

Jennifer Lea Kack (41) of Wadena, was arrested for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct. Kack was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, July 3

Amy Lynn Davidson (39) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Friday, July 5

Richard Allan Bailey (40) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Saturday, July 6

Chad Allan Mikiska (34) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Mikiska was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 119 calls for service this past week.