    Wadena Crime Report - July 1-6

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 7:23 a.m.

    Monday, July 1

    • Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (29) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Melissa Jean Shogren (38) of Wadena, was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

    Tuesday, July 2

    Jennifer Lea Kack (41) of Wadena, was arrested for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct. Kack was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Wednesday, July 3

    Amy Lynn Davidson (39) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

    Friday, July 5

    Richard Allan Bailey (40) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

    Saturday, July 6

    Chad Allan Mikiska (34) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Mikiska was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 119 calls for service this past week.

