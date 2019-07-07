Wadena County Court Report

Zachariah F. Rust, 18, Richville, drug paraphernalia possession, $140 fee.

Joelle E. Edgren, 42, felony theft, 21 days local confinement or 30 days on electronic home monitoring, $1,665 fee.

Carly E. Krippner, 23, Wadena, theft, $204.06 fee.

Joshua B. Nanik, 39, issuance of dishonored check, 365 days local confinement for two years, $990 fee.

Joshua K. Daignault, 20, Wadena, minor consumption, $120 fee.

Dalton Alan Schultz, 22, Lino Lakes, fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, 45 months in correctional facility, $50 fine.

Kallie M. Warmbold, 18, Wadena, minor consumption, $220 fee.

Tina L. Hurtig, 44, Wadena, obstruct legal process, $140 fee.

Daniel L. Hansen, 58, Sebeka, felony fifth degree controlled substance, 77 days local confinement, 80 hours STS, $500, five year supervised probation; domestic abuse no contact order, $990 fee, 299 days local confinement.

Traffic

Samuel J. Waln, 23, Wadena, no proof of vehicle insurance, $290 fee.

Timothy M. Long, 48, Alexandria, driving after suspension, 30 days local confinement, $290 fee; uninsured vehicle, $150 fee, 30 days local confinement.

Carrie R. Robbins, 41, Sebeka, driving after cancellation, $990 fee, two years supervised probation.

Tye T. Davison, 23, New York Mills, driving after revocation, $290 fee.

Abbie R. Keeler, 25, Walker, use of wireless communications device in motion, $140 fee.

TJ A. Apps, 19, Sauk Rapids, careless driving $190 fee; speeding 99/55, $300 fee.

Emma J. Flanigan, 33, Wadena, DWI, stay 89 days for two years, $565 fee, two years supervised probation.

Cameron R. Green, 22, Wadena, DWI, 88 days stay for two years, $540 fee, two years supervised probation.