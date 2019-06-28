Wadena Crime Report

• Jessica Bre'ann Beier (27) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Tuesday, June 18

• Daniel Eugene Wallen (38) of Fort Wayne, Ind., was arrested for domestic assault. Wallen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Jesse Alvin Born (28) of Wadena, was arrested for theft and violating his conditions of release. Born was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, June 21

• Colby Thomas Knudson (24) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Jeffrey Brent Dailey (34) of Wadena, was arrested for 2nd degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dailey was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, June 23

Cory Lance Vellieux (28) of Verndale, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Vellieux was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 116 calls for service this past week.