Police Blotter - June 13 - 20

• Assisted moving a female who flooded jail floor.

• Vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and hit a vending machine near Verndale Liquor.

June 16

Received a report of a large number of cattle loose. Around 20 were out of the enclosure.

June 17

Caller reported a computer scam. The scam involved Amazon.com.

June 18

Caller reported a male leaving the fairgrounds intoxicated. The male attempted to lock the caller and another person in the back of his truck. June 19

Complainant reported a woman that sprinted at her while a man in a car was chasing her and yelling.