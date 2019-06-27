Police Blotter - June 13 - 20
Wadena County Sheriff's office
June 13
Several cows loose on roadway. Vehicle almost hit them.
June 14
• Assisted moving a female who flooded jail floor.
• Vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and hit a vending machine near Verndale Liquor.
June 16
Received a report of a large number of cattle loose. Around 20 were out of the enclosure.
June 17
Caller reported a computer scam. The scam involved Amazon.com.
June 18
Caller reported a male leaving the fairgrounds intoxicated. The male attempted to lock the caller and another person in the back of his truck. June 19
Complainant reported a woman that sprinted at her while a man in a car was chasing her and yelling.