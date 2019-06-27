Search
    Police Blotter - June 13 - 20

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 11:26 a.m.

    Wadena County Sheriff's office

    June 13

    Several cows loose on roadway. Vehicle almost hit them.

    June 14

    • Assisted moving a female who flooded jail floor.

    • Vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and hit a vending machine near Verndale Liquor.

    June 16

    Received a report of a large number of cattle loose. Around 20 were out of the enclosure.

    June 17

    Caller reported a computer scam. The scam involved Amazon.com.

    June 18

    Caller reported a male leaving the fairgrounds intoxicated. The male attempted to lock the caller and another person in the back of his truck. June 19

    Complainant reported a woman that sprinted at her while a man in a car was chasing her and yelling.

