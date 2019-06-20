Level 3 sex offender returns to Wadena

Mikiska engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager in 2003. Contact included penetration.

The Wadena Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. This statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant's release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Wadena Police

Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

Mikiska has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statues 243.166 or 243.167.

Mikiska has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

The Wadena Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.

Convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.

The Wadena Police Department is available to provide the public with useful information on personal safety. The Wadena Police Department may be reached at 218-631-7700. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, please call 911.