Daniel E. Wallen was arrested Tuesday, June 18, at the fairgrounds following a domestic assault report. During the course of that investigation, one of the Wadena Police officers on scene had concerns for some of the animals that were part of Wallen's Animal Fest petting zoo. Upon questioning a relative of Wallen on scene, further details were shared.

Reports of eight pot-bellied pigs with mange, a skin disease caused by parasitic mites, and a baby llama with a broken foot not tended to, were the main charges outlined in a separate complaint brought against Wallen while he was in the county jail. The complainant said that the llama's foot had been broken for two weeks. Other reported abuse included the use of an extension cord to beat one of the animals and excessive roughness with a camel.

Wallen was hired by the Wadena County Ag Society to display his animals in a petting zoo Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week from noon to close.

Upon arrival, the hay-eating animals had no feed and a fair board member brought a load of hay for them to eat, according to the complaint filed by Wadena Police Sgt. Brandon Pearson.

Pearson added that four pot-bellied pigs were crammed into a dog carrier.

"In my opinion this carrier should have only held one pig," Pearson wrote.

He noted each of the eight pigs appeared to have mange.

"I watched each of the pigs scratch themselves to the point of bleeding," he wrote.

While the animals were to be examined by a vet last week while at the Hennepin County Fair, a petting zoo employee said the vet briefly looked at them before signing off on the necessary paperwork.

Later on Tuesday, Keith Streff, senior agent with the Animal Humane Society, arrived and performed an investigation, according to the complaint. Streff and staff with the Animal Humane Society could not be reached Wednesday for further details.

The complaint said all the animals were later removed from the fairgrounds and sent to a facility in Brainerd.

A fair board member said that "Animal Fest broke their contract with the Wadena County Ag Society, so they will not be participating in the 2019 Wadena County Fair," and the fair board member added that Animal Fest did not agree to the terms of the contract.

No details were shared about what they did not agree with.

The two charges of animal cruelty and two counts of domestic assault against Wallen were all misdemeanor charges. No details were available for the domestic charges against Wallen. He's scheduled for pre-trial on the animal cruelty charges in August. Animal Fest is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Wadena County Fair will still have a petting zoo hosted by the local FFA chapter members.