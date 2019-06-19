Man found in fairground ticket booth is identified

Donnelly was found in the ticket booth by a county fair board member June 6. It's believed the ticket booth door was locked, but there are several windows on the booth as well.

A release from the Wadena Police Department said no foul play is suspected. According to Wadena Police Sgt. Brandon Pearson, the name of the deceased could not be released until a relative was notified, which seems to have been a difficult process that began about two weeks ago.

No information about the autopsy report or what may have led to the man's death could be shared at this time.

Pearson was unsure if a next of kin was found, but he was given the OK from the medical examiner to release the man's name, age and recent area of residence.