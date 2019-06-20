The lawsuit brought by Tami and Randy Wenthold held that a shooting range is not allowed as a conditional use in the mixed agriculture-forestry district, under the Wadena County zoning ordinance. They also argued, even if a shooting range can be a conditional use in that zone, the county acted arbitrarily and capriciously by allowing the use despite their arguments that it will cause offensive noise and will result in shot leaving the property and falling onto adjoining state forest land.

"That was recently dismissed with prejudice," Malone said. ""The matter is closed completely."

Malone shared a document from the Seventh Judicial District, which showed the order to dismiss with prejudice on June 6, without an award of costs or attorney's fees to any party. The county was represented by attorney Scott Anderson in the case.

This spring a Minnesota Court of Appeals opinion was released on this case that said:

• A shooting range is a conditional use in the A-2 district.

• The county did not act arbitrarily or capriciously by finding that adequate measures were in place to control shot.

• The county did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in finding that adequate measures were or would be in place to control offensive noise.

Background

Park Rapids Clay Dusters (PRCD) was gifted 40 acres of unproductive farm land in Wadena County. The property is bounded on the west, south, and east by the Huntersville State Forest and on the north by agricultural property that is owned by the donor of the property. The Wentholds own non-adjacent property approximately 2 miles northwest of the property. They operate a bed-and-breakfast and corral business that provides accommodations for horse trail riders who use trails in the state forest. On Feb. 14, 2018, PRCD applied for a conditional-use permit, seeking to build a shooting range for high school clay target leagues, firearm training and safety courses, and public use. The proposed range would include a clubhouse, four storage containers, five trap houses, and two portable toilets. PRCD included with its application, among other documents, a noise assessment performed using software to model the propagation of sound around the property.

Wadena County Planning Commission held a public hearing March 15, 2018, where each side was heard. At that point planning commission members tabled the topic to perform more research at the property. They listened to sound levels on various properties around the site. In a second public hearing, the commission found the project met six of seven criteria, the seventh being adequate measures to prevent offensive noise. They noted seven conditions that they would recommend approval of the CUP. Those included:

• Limited hours of operation,

• Limited types of firearms,

• No shooting during two particular horse-riding events,

• No one under the age of 18 would be permitted to shoot a handgun,

• A range safety officer was to be on site any time the range would be open,

• Any incidents had to be reported to the sheriff's office, and

• A tree line buffer, consisting of 3-4 or more rows of coniferous trees, be established around the inside perimeter of the property.

Wadena County Commissioners approved the CUP for the project April 3, 2018.