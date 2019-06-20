Police Blotter - June 6 - 13

• Officers received a report of a suspicious white truck. Driver threw something out and it caught the grass on fire. Officers made contact and the driver and he stated that his vehicle broke down and the grass fire was started by backfire.

June 7

• Cow was loose on the highway. Owner was found and advised about the situation.

• Assisted Staples Police Department with someone possibly starting fires. Officers extinguished the fire and suspect a molotov cocktail filled with gasoline was used.

• Vehicle reportedly went into the water. Vehicle tracks were found leading up to the water but did not go into the water.

June 8

• Male party entered a campsite and was asking to use a phone. The male was intoxicated and stated he was floating down the river. The male started walking around the campgrounds yelling and swearing.

• Report of a car in a drainage pond. The driver didn't appear to be in the vehicle. Vehicle was towed.

• Female found a baby locked in a vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lot. The parents did return but she wanted an officer to speak with them. The couple said they were only away for a minute or less. They were educated on the risks.

June 9

Driver rolled vehicle. Witnesses saw driver grab item out of the cab and run into the woods.

June 10

• Homeowner found an old box of dynamite in an outbuilding. The box was moved to the garage before they realized what they had.

• Male party invited another man into his home. The man started hitting him and destroying the home. He was kicked out and tried getting back in.

June 12

Blind horse was reported missing. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the horse.

Wadena Police Department

June 7

• Car vandalized and window broken out.

• Street employee was sweeping debris for Ronald McDonald rides and resident kept sweeping dirt back into the street. Parties were separated.

• Caller reported seeing a burning barrel at a house near the park. Resident was advised about the city ordinance.

• Male party attempted to scare female driver in her vehicle. When she refused to roll down her window he kicked another vehicles window.

June 8

Caller stated her sister was at Sunnybrook Park and two males drove up in clown masks and started bothering her. Caller requested an officer to check out the park.

June 9

Subway employee reported a suspicious male riding a bike through parking lot when they close. Employee requested an officer to be present during closing.