Keppers is not wanted by law enforcement and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

A community notification meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m., Friday, June 14, at the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office Operations Center, 469 W. Main Street in Ottertail city. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office will be available to provide attendees with useful information on public safety.

Gregory Keppers has a history of sexual contact with known female teenagers. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Force was used to gain compliance in at least one offense. Keppers also has a history of approaching unknown female teenagers in public and soliciting sexual contact.