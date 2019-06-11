The siblings Josiah W. Shegstad and Tayiah V. Shegstad were convicted separately for their roles in the incident. They both made an agreement to plead guilty to both counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and petty misdemeanor unlawful deposit of garbage, i.e. the dog.

Josiah, 20, was sentenced Monday, June 10, and will serve 90 days at the Wadena County Jail, pay a fine of $315 and will be on supervised probation for one year.

Tayiah, 18, was sentenced May 20, and will pay a $240 fine and be on supervised probation for six months.

Both will serve 240 hours of community service at the Wadena County Humane Society over six months.

"That's 10 hours a week," Judge Mary B. Mahler questioned during the sentencing at the Wadena County Courthouse. "Is that a doable amount?"

Public defender Sarah Federle said that Shegstad planned to serve during weekends and some time during the week to fulfill the order.

In his arraignment Monday, June 10, Shegstad admitted to shooting the dog and laughing on video, while his sister Tayiah recorded the incident on her phone. During the sentencing, Judge Mahler mentioned a law on the books making the shooting of a domestic animal a gross misdemeanor. She said Shegstad was getting off easy in this sentencing.

Shegstad explained in his words what happened Feb. 17, 2019. He and his sister took the family dog to the park and shot the dog in order to put it down.

The attorney representing the state pressed Shegstad further to share more about what happened.

He was asked if he understood that leaving the dog dead in a public place could be considered disturbing, which he agreed, saying "yes."

He was asked if he agreed that the behavior was abusive conduct that day. He said "yes."

She asked if he indeed laughed after shooting the dog, to which he said, "yeah."

Background

On Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at 11:07 a.m., the Wadena County Sheriff's Office received a report of an individual finding a dead dog at McGivern Park campground north of Staples in Wadena County. The caller stated there were several shell casings around the dog, according to a sheriff's office press release.

A deputy with the sheriff's office arrived on scene and located the dog on the river. The dog had a collar and leash attached, but no tags. At the time of the call, it was unknown who the dog owners were.

The sheriff's office started getting more calls Tuesday, Feb. 19, at approximately 2 p.m., related to a video posted on Facebook that showed an individual shooting a dog. The dog was wearing a collar, connected to a leash and laying down in the snow.

In the video, it shows an individual shooting the dog one time and then another person kicking snow on the dog.