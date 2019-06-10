Man killed in early Sunday shooting in town near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A man was killed after a shooting at a residence in Maple Grove Township, about 20 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, around 3:17 a.m. Sunday, June 9.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
The investigation is ongoing, but the Becker County Sheriff’s Office said the incident does not appear to be random and authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Becker County Sheriff's Office at (218) 847-2661 or the White Earth Police Department at (218) 983-3201.