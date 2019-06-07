Man found dead in Wadena County Fairgrounds ticket booth

After calling in the report, the Wadena Police Department responded finding the man dead and called in the Wadena County Sheriff's Office death investigator.

The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

"No foul play is suspected at this time," according to a news release from Chief of Police Naomi Plautz.

Plautz said through some investigation into the man, they were able to identify him as someone recently residing in the area, but not a local resident. Based on the information they had about where the deceased male last was, she said it led them to believe this was not foul play. She would not say where he last was.

More information is expected after the family is notified and an autopsy is complete.

The ticket booth is currently surrounded in caution tape and fair board members believe they will continue with events on Sunday, but will be using a different entrance and booth. Lehmann said the booth has not been used since last October. It's unclear how long the man was in the booth, but based on knowledge of the man's whereabouts, it's not likely he was there long.

Some in the community are questioning whether this instance is related with a call for service from Thursday morning, where a woman called a friend, apparently intoxicated, saying that she had killed someone and "put the body out in the county."

Plautz said that there is no connection between the incidents.