Police Blotter - May 30 - June 6

May 31

Logging truck hit a power pole and knocked it over. The crash caused a grass fire.

June 2

A very confused female contacted law enforcement and believes she is on something.

June 3

Caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. He also noticed a ladder missing and the door to one of his sheds was pried open. He also believes someone has been in his house a few times over the last few months. The ladder was recovered in the woods.

June 5

• Caller reported an elderly male walking with no shirt and swinging his fists. Officers made contact with the man and he said that he would be more mindful of being in the traffic lane.

• Complainant stated that he received a strange box from the Philippines that contained a black powder. The box was picked up and the contents appear to be seeds. Contents will be scanned.

• Officers received a report of a disgruntled male with access to guns making threats toward police. The male was headed to the park by Wadena Square. The individual was furious with police and unable to control himself.

June 6

• Complainant received a phone call from an intoxicated friend. The friend stated she murdered someone and put the body somewhere in the country. She didn't provide any more details.

• Complainant reported that her husband is abusing her and threatening to burn her car.

Wadena Police Department

May 31

A hole was cut into the back of a garage. Tools and a chainsaw were missing from the garage. Possibly happened around two days ago.

June 1

Caller reported a porcupine walking through the park.

June 2

Neighbors are screaming and officers have often responded to the residence for domestic disturbances. Parties were separated.

June 3

• Female party arrested for DWI and fleeing on foot

• Complainant states someone used a marker to write inappropriate things on a skate ramp.

June 4

Caller chased away two girls that were breaking into vehicles in the Mason Bros parking lot.