Wadena Crime Report - June 3

Thursday, May 30

• Amber Leigh Mountjoy (35) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for expired registration.

• David Jason Clairmount (36) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Sunday, June 2

• Kelsey Alice Hassa (25) of Brainerd, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

• Cassandra Leigh Obrien (34) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Ryan Paul Petro (34) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

The Wadena Police Department answered 112 calls for service this past week.