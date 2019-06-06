Police Blotter - May 23 - 30

• Male party reportedly approached another male and started punching him.

May 28

• Firewood stolen near log cabin. Chain was cut and two pickup loads of wood were taken. The wood was valued around $300.

• Motorist struck female cyclist near Whiskey Creek. Cyclist had a scraped knee and indent on hand.

May 29

• Female reported seeing a stolen bike at McDonalds. She had no serial number but the officer did monitor the bike and anyone seen riding it.

• Female was seen walking and dancing very close to roadway. Female stated that everything was fine.

Wadena County Sheriff's office

May 25

Older male observed covering his face and hair with black dirt. Officer spoke with the individual and his family over the phone. His sisters wanted him to go to the hospital but he refused.

May 26

Numerous reports of reckless ATV traffic. It was also reported that someone dug a trough across a roadway/path.

May 27

Caller reported vandalism by paintball gun. Caller stated someone is driving around shooting at her building.

May 28

• Complainant stated that someone broke into the bar and destroyed cameras and a computer screen. They attempted to steal alcohol and also took money out of the tip drawer. They entered the bar through a window in the smoke shack. They tried to pry the safe open with a crowbar but were unsuccessful.

• SWAT team responded to a male party barricaded in residence, possibly armed.

May 30

Officers responded to a call regarding loose cattle. Officer spoke with the cattle owner and warned him about a citation if they get loose again.