Missing woman found dead, homicide suspected

“We’re investigating it as if it were a homicide,” said Sgt. Wade Rasch of St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Fond du Lac Police Department or St. Louis County should provide further context Monday, Rasch said.

Robertson was found by volunteer searchers on the 8100 block of Mahnomen Road. FDL and St. Louis County responded to the scene.

A community care dinner and discussion will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Fond du Lac Cloquet Community Center.

The Gitchigumi Scouts, an organization dedicated to minimizing the number of missing and murdered indigenous women, is hosting the event in response to the various losses and hardships the Fond du Lac Reservation and community has recently experienced, including the death of 16-year-old Ausineese Aubin Dufault who died of a gunshot wound in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood May 27.