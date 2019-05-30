Wadena Crime Report - May 23 - 24
Thursday, May 23
• Kenneth Earl Wheeler (60) of Longville, was arrested for 4th degree DWI, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug. Wheeler was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Kenneth Floyd Lessley III (29) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Lessley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Friday, May 24
• Stephen Erik McCord (26) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
• Gibson John Edwards (20) of Wadena, was arrested for fleeing an officer on foot and minor consumption-alcohol. Edwards was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Brandon Ivan Villanueva (18) of Wadena, was arrested for fleeing an officer on foot and minor consumption-alcohol. Villanueva was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Stacey Lynn Stump (44) of Bertha, was issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign, after she was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
• River Richard Ellstrum (20) of Fargo, ND, was stopped and arrested for possession of a 5th degree controlled substance. Ellstrum was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
The Wadena Police Department answered 115 calls for service this past week.