Wadena Crime Report - May 23 - 24

• Kenneth Floyd Lessley III (29) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Lessley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, May 24

• Stephen Erik McCord (26) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

• Gibson John Edwards (20) of Wadena, was arrested for fleeing an officer on foot and minor consumption-alcohol. Edwards was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Brandon Ivan Villanueva (18) of Wadena, was arrested for fleeing an officer on foot and minor consumption-alcohol. Villanueva was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Stacey Lynn Stump (44) of Bertha, was issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign, after she was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

• River Richard Ellstrum (20) of Fargo, ND, was stopped and arrested for possession of a 5th degree controlled substance. Ellstrum was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 115 calls for service this past week.