Police Blotter - May 10 - 16
Wadena Police Department
May 17
• Officer observed a male hide a container by the movie theater. When approached the male ran. He apologized and stated he was just playing around.
• Caller reported their red snow blower stolen
• Vehicle lost steering and was stuck in the intersection.
• Report of a fight in the ER. Multiple suspects reported.
May 19
• Caller reported a verbal altercation in front of the bowling alley. Parties were separated.
• A fake $100 bill was found on the ground outside an area business. Officer confiscated the bill.
May 20
Five students were caught entering the school. They were doing a senior prank involving saran wrap and balloons. Students were told to clean up and leave.
May 22
A semi truck struck a vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle's bumper to come loose.