    Police Blotter - May 10 - 16

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 12:04 p.m.

    Wadena Police Department

    May 17

    • Officer observed a male hide a container by the movie theater. When approached the male ran. He apologized and stated he was just playing around.

    • Caller reported their red snow blower stolen

    • Vehicle lost steering and was stuck in the intersection.

    • Report of a fight in the ER. Multiple suspects reported.

    May 19

    • Caller reported a verbal altercation in front of the bowling alley. Parties were separated.

    • A fake $100 bill was found on the ground outside an area business. Officer confiscated the bill.

    May 20

    Five students were caught entering the school. They were doing a senior prank involving saran wrap and balloons. Students were told to clean up and leave.

    May 22

    A semi truck struck a vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle's bumper to come loose.

