Police Blotter - May 10 - 16

• Caller reported their red snow blower stolen

• Vehicle lost steering and was stuck in the intersection.

• Report of a fight in the ER. Multiple suspects reported.

May 19

• Caller reported a verbal altercation in front of the bowling alley. Parties were separated.

• A fake $100 bill was found on the ground outside an area business. Officer confiscated the bill.

May 20

Five students were caught entering the school. They were doing a senior prank involving saran wrap and balloons. Students were told to clean up and leave.

May 22

A semi truck struck a vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle's bumper to come loose.