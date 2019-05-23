Wadena Crime Report

Thursday, May 16

Colby Thomas Knudson (24) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation.

Friday, May 17

• Courtney June Olston (27) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Olston was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Roddy Gary Burcham Jr (52) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Burcham was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Mercedes Gene Moore (28) of Duluth, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Natasha Marie Robertson (34) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Candy Marie Matteson (36) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Jesse Alvin Born (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Natasha Marie Robertson (34) of Wadena, was issued a citation for 5th degree assault.

• David Allan Comeau (54) of Verndale, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Susan Bertha Comeau (61) of Verndale, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Gregory Lynn Robertson (51) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, May 18

Dakota Lloyd Comeau (21) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Comeau was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, May 19

Markus Carl McMann (24) of Motley, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant.

The Wadena Police Department answered 131 calls for service this past week.