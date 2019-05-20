13-year-olds involved in car theft, chase, crash in Otter Tail County
Two 13-year-old males crashed in a stolen car after leading deputies and police on a chase that ended south of Perham Friday.
An Otter Tail County Deputy attempted a traffic stop of a 2010 Chevy Impala at 3:04 a.m., Friday, May 17, north of Ottertail on State Hwy 78. The driver refused to stop. The deputy pursued the vehicle with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. Tire deflation devices were unsuccessfully deployed before the suspect vehicle crashed south of Perham, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release.
Both the driver and passenger, 13-year-old males from Otter Tail County, were not hurt and were arrested without further incident. The vehicle had been stolen from the city of Deer Creek.
The driver was taken to the Moorhead Juvenile Detention Center and the passenger was released to a relative.
Perham Police Department and New York Mills Police Department assisted in the pursuit and arrest.