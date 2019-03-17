A passerby reported seeing a blanket and possible human remains in a ditch along Highway 218 about a mile north of Blooming Prairie at about 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

Responding officers found a child’s body wrapped in a blanket, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety. It appeared the body had been there for several days.

The medical examiner preliminarily identified the body as that of Noelani Robinson, and said she likely died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Robinson was reportedly kidnapped by her father, Dariaz Higgins, on March 11, and an Amber Alert was issued, according to past reports. Higgins was arrested in Milwaukee on Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Sierra Robinson, Noelani’s mother, the release said.

Higgins is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail.