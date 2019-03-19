Too good to be true: Scams of Wadena and how to spot them

Suspicious emails and phone calls are nothing new. Since the dawn of currency there have existed criminals obsessed with mastering every new method of swindling people out of their hard earned money. Nearly everyone has dealt with the phone call from a computer representative demanding money to fix a non-existent issue with the family computer or perhaps the occasional email from a Romanian prince requesting monetary support in exchange for royal status in his country.

These scams in most cases are easily detected but for some, navigating the minefield of sketchy email links and fake lottery winnings isn't so easy. Scammers often cast a wide net in hopes that some unsuspecting person will bite. Often these individuals are the elderly, mentally handicapped, or simply uninformed of the nature of scams and scammers in the information age.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, the top 10 scams of 2018 in Minnesota are:

• Online Purchases

• Phishing

• Social Security and Tax/IRS collection schemes

• Employment scams

• Tech support scams

• Debt collection scams

• Fake checks/money orders

• Counterfeit products

• Fake invoices

• Identity theft

According to the Wadena Police Department, fake checks and money orders are tied with social security schemes for the area. The elderly are a primary target of social security and collection schemes. However, just about anyone can fall prey to a fake check or money order.

Police Chief Naomi Plautz urges citizens to hang up on suspicious callers. Ignore anything that appears to be too good to be true. She also encourages people to contact local law enforcement or a bank to verify the legitimacy of checks and money orders. Additionally, monitoring credit history and bank statements could immensely help in the fight against scams. Giving information over the phone is never a good idea. The IRS and other government organizations do not contact people via phone. Correspondence is typically done by letter.

On a county level scams seem to often involve fake lottery winnings. Money is usually requested in order for the recipient to receive a dream vacation or a new car that unfortunately never comes. Some people have been progressively scammed this way out of thousands of dollars. Again, the elderly seem to be a prime target. In addition to lottery scams fake check and money orders seem to be a systemic problems facing Wadena county.

Sgt./Investigator, Amy Ament at the Wadena County Sheriff's Office has seen a variety of scams travel through the county. Her advice to citizens is to never send money to untrusted sources. Be critical of all phone calls, texts, emails, and letters asking for money.

"Once the money is sent, its gone," replied Ament while discussing the tenacity of scammers in the region. Ament makes it very clear that scammers make a living off of others misfortune, it's practically a professional trade. They have nearly mastered the art of covering their tracks once they have the money in hand. Ament goes on to explain that people don't randomly win things, be skeptical of all supposed "winnings," especially if they demand money in exchange for a prize.

On Feb. 28 yet another member of the community was the victim of a scam. The individual was randomly contacted about winning millions of dollars and two vehicles. The victim proceeded to send the scammer two packages containing cash through the mail. The packages were sent to separate addresses. The victim lost a reported $12,000. Cash can't be tracked or recovered easily. Names and addresses are usually fake in these cases. The scammers will usually continue to request money in an attempt to siphon as much money as possible from the victim.

All requests for money should be met with scrutiny. It never hurts to ask for help and even contacting law enforcement for advice is better then sending money or information to a shady source. If something is too good to be true, hang up the phone, delete the email, and report the scammer.