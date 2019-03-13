Wadena County Court Report - Feb. 28 - March 8
Sentenced
Raquel J. Elsenpeter, 30, Detroit Lakes, fifth-degree possession not small amount marijuana, 155 days local confinement, $900 fee, five years adult supervised probation
Marc A. Rykowski, 23, Wadena, third-degree damage to property, $2,153.14 fee, 275 days local confinement, two years supervised probation.
Curtis J. Phipps, 41, Wadena, falsely reporting crime, local confinement 90 days, $140 fee.
Kenyatta A. Bell, 33, Sebeka, marijuana possession, $140 fee.
Dylan J. Becker, 26, Menahga, possession of drug paraphernalia, $140 fee; speeding 65 in 55, $40.
Nathan A. Psyk, 33, Saint Cloud, theft-take property without consent, $155.54, 90 days local confinement, stay 0 days with 41 days credit.
Natasha S. Pepper, 21, Wadena, fourth-degree damage to property, 87 days local confinement, $190 fee, one year supervised probation.
MN DNR
Jeffrey A. Pederson, 61, Sebeka, failure to display ATV/ORV registration/decal as required, $115 fee.
Dismissed
Marc A. Rykowski, 23, Wadena, domestic assault.
Ronald J. Proft, 50, Staples, second-degree DWI; DUI; domestic assault.
Lashawn A. Critten, 39, Motley, fourth-degree DWI.
Traffic
Hunter M. Pederson-Roberts, 19, Menahga, muffler required, $140 fee.
Lashawn A. Critten, 39, Motley, DWI, $450 fee, 89 days local confinement.