Verndale man charged with 12 counts in child porn case

He is also charged with 11 counts of felony possession of pornographic work involving a minor, each with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

The charges state that on June 13 and 14, 2017, the defendant did possess pornograpic work on a home computer and that work was disseminated to an adult or minor.

"Based on investigative data, defendant was the main user of this computer where the bulk of the evidence was located," court records state.

The files were shown to be downloaded to the defendant's computer using undercover investigative software by a special agent with the FBI. Authorities issued a subpoena to the internet provider and that information lead them to an account belonging to Roth at a Verndale address. A warrant allowed authorities to search Roth's home in August 2017.

In the search, 259 images and 11 videos were found which represent child pornography, the court files state. Those files were shared with the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, which reported back that 58 images and three videos contained known, identified child victims. The images and videos contained children mostly from age 5-14 performing or engaged in sexual acts.

An omnibus hearing for this case is set for 1:30 p.m., June 17, to examine the evidence offered by the prosecution and the defense and determine the admissibility of the evidence.

Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd is lead prosecutor with Steve Meshbesher the principal defense attorney.

A February hearing listed conditions, which stated Roth is to remain law abiding, make all appearances, not leave the state and he is not to engage in any internet activity related to this file or social media similar to this file.