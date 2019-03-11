Wadena Crime Report - March 11 edition

• Jacob Allan Ray Berthiaume (20) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Berthiaume was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, March 6

Ashley Amanda Frame (32) of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

Thursday, March 7

Christopher Austin Sharp (29) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Sharp was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, March 8

Corwin John Bartlett (29) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Bartlett was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 69 calls for service, and investigated four motor vehicle accidents this past week.