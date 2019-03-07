Told she's being evicted, woman assaults apartment manager

According to court records, on Aug. 15 she assaulted an employee at Park Manor apartments in Detroit Lakes, after she was called to the office to discuss her behavior and to be informed she was being evicted.

Spicer got angry and started yelling and swearing, then flipped over a chair. When the employee stopped her from slamming a door, she turned around and pushed the woman hard enough to send her falling backward, causing her head to strike the floor. The employee was transported to the emergency room at Essentia St. Mary's, where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

On Feb. 20, Spicer appeared before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who sentenced her on the misdemeanor charge to serve 90 days in jail, with 88 days stayed for one year. Credit was granted for two days served.

She was ordered to pay $1,976 in restitution, $665 in court fees and a $500 fine. She is to have no contact with the victim and stay away from Park Manor. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year.